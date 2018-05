Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane oversees his players during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid head coach French Zinedine Zidane reacts during a press conference following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday brushed off criticism of his squad in the wake of controversial referee decisions during his side's UEFA Champions League run.

In the quarterfinals' second leg against Juventus, Real Madrid was awarded a penalty three minutes into stoppage time, while in the semifinals against Bayern Munich, Marcelo got away with touching the ball with his hand inside the area.