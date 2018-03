Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday defended the behavior of Spain midfielder Francisco Alarcon, best known as Isco, who took almost half a minute to leave the pitch when he was substituted in the away clash against Espanyol earlier in the week.

Real Madrid went on to draw that game 1-1 following an injury-time comeback from the Barcelona-based club and was now gearing up for a home draw against Getafe on Saturday evening.