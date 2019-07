Real Madrid's coach said on Thursday that the Spanish team was shaken by the serious knee injury suffered by midfielder Marco Asensio in a recent match in the United States and refused to reveal his replacement in the upcoming game against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

"We're all shaken, we're very sorry for him," Zinedine Zidane said at the press conference prior to the derby set to be played on Friday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.