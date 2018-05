Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference following a training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday said he is expecting an intense away game in the upcoming La Liga clash with Sevilla.

Sevilla, currently eighth in the Spanish league table, will be fighting Wednesday to move up one place and qualify for the next edition of the Europea League tournament, while third-placed Real is looking to close the gap on Atletico Madrid in second.