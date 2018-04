Real Madrid's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane (top) observes his players, Mateo Kovacic (C), and Casemiro, during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday said his team's focus was on scoring early against Bayern Munich and winning the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

The French coach explained that his side was not going to rest after winning the first leg 2-1 in Germany on Apr. 25.