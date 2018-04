Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane gives a press conference following his team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday said he was upset with some of the critical responses to his side being awarded a key last-gasp penalty against Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and added that he was fully aware of the danger Bayern Munich posed in the semifinals.

Zidane spoke at a press conference on the eve of his side's La Liga match against Malaga.