Spain coach Julen Lopetgui gives instructions to his players during a friendly against Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitana Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER LIZÓN

Current Spain coach Julen Lopetegui is to take over from outgoing Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Spanish powerhouse said Tuesday.

Former goalkeeper Lopetegui, 51, who had spells at Madrid as a player in the late 1980s and managed its B team a decade ago, has been boss of Spain's national side since 2016, in which time he has gone unbeaten.