Lyon defender Ferland Mendy (right) vies for the ball against FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique during Champions League round of 16 action on March 13, 2019, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Ferland Mendy (R) of Lyon and Dani Alves (L) of Paris Saint-Germain in action during a Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, on Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Lionel Messi (left) of FC Barcelona in action on Feb. 19, 2019, against Ferland Mendy of Lyon in Champions League round of 16 action at Parc Olympique Lyonnais (near Lyon, France). EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Real Madrid officially confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a deal for the transfer of French international Ferland Mendy from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Blancos said the 24-year-old Mendy, who has been selected as the best left back in France's top-flight league for the past two seasons, has signed a six-year contract with the club that will run until June 30, 2025.