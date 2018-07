Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Juventus FC and Real Madrid in Turin, Italy, on April 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Juventus after nine years with Los Blancos, the La Liga side confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Juventus said in a separate statement that it agreed to pay Real Madrid a total of 112 million euros ($131.46 million) to obtain the rights to the 33-year-old Portuguese forward.