Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos (center left) and Eden Hazard (center right) celebrate a goal scored by Hazard against Granada in a LaLiga match on Oct. 5, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid players Alvaro Odriozola (center), Eden Hazard (left) and Gareth Bale (d) celebrate a goal scored by Hazard late in the first half of a LaLiga contest against Granada at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (right) scores his first goal as a member of the Blancos during a LaLiga match on Oct. 5, 2019, against Granada at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during a LaLiga soccer match against Granada at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid appeared poised to rout Granada but ended up having to battle for a hard-fought 4-2 home victory in LaLiga Matchday 8 action here Saturday.

With the win, the Blancos (18 points) consolidated their place at the top of the Spanish-league standings and currently enjoy a four-point lead over second-placed Granada and third-placed Atletico Madrid, who will visit Valladolid on Sunday.