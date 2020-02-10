Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) in action against Osasuna's Pervis Estupinan (R) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/JESUS DIGES

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (R) celebrates after scoring during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/JESUS DIGES

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane watches from the sidelines as his team plays Osasuna at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on Feb. 9, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jesus Diges

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (r) in action against Osasuna's Unai Garcia during their teams' match at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on Feb. 9, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jesus Diges

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (R) celebrates with teammate Karim Benzema (L) after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/JESUS DIGES

Real Madrid on Sunday crushed Osasuna at El Sadar stadium here 4-1, coming from behind and notching its fifth consecutive win in Spanish La Liga action, where it sits handily atop the rankings.

As was expected on their home turf, Osasuna came out with a vengeance and right from the first minute put the pressure on a capital squad smarting over its elimination from the Copa del Rey this past week, falling to Real Sociedad 4-3 in a quarterfinal match, and which was returning to Pamplona after a three-year absence.