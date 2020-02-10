Real Madrid on Sunday crushed Osasuna at El Sadar stadium here 4-1, coming from behind and notching its fifth consecutive win in Spanish La Liga action, where it sits handily atop the rankings.
As was expected on their home turf, Osasuna came out with a vengeance and right from the first minute put the pressure on a capital squad smarting over its elimination from the Copa del Rey this past week, falling to Real Sociedad 4-3 in a quarterfinal match, and which was returning to Pamplona after a three-year absence.