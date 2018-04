Leganes' Darko Brasanac (C) celebrates scoring during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (C) and Leganes goalkeeper Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar (L) in action during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in action during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid on Saturday defeated Leganes 2-1, earning its first win at Santiago Bernabeu in more than a month.

With an eye on the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane made plenty of changes to the starting lineup.