Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane smiles during a press conference following a training session at Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on Tuesday warned that Juventus is a strong side and would be looking to score in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, following Madrid's 3-0 win in the first leg.

Defending champion Real Madrid is to host Juventus on Wednesday.