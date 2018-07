Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of France (L) and Kylian Mbappe of France (C) react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid released a statement Wednesday in order to categorically deny it is interested in signing emerging France star Kylian Mbappé Lottin.

In an unusual effort to quell rumors linking the Liga giant with the Paris-Saint Germain star, Madrid said it lamented the unverified information circulating in the sporting media.