About the Brazilian Striker Neymar, seen here after Brazil beat Mexico in the World Cup on July 2, 2018, Real Madrid has issued a statement denying it had ever made any kind of offer either to Paris Saint-Germain or to Neymar himself. EFE-EPA/Diego Azubel

Real Madrid issued a statement denying it had ever made any kind of offer either to Paris Saint-Germain or to Brazilian striker Neymar.

"In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE regarding an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to state that this information is absolutely untrue. Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player."