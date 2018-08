Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Chievo Verona vs. Juventus FC at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Real Madrid's Luka Modric receives the trophy for the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season award during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos receives the trophy for the UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season award during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Real Madrid's Keylor Navas receives the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season award during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Real Madrid on Thursday dominated the UEFA positional awards announced at a ceremony held at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, having won the Champions League title for the third time in a row.

Keylor Navas was chosen the best goalkeeper, Sergio Ramos as the best defender, Luka Modric as the best midfielder and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best forward for being the top scorer.