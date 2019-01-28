Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (3-L) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium in Cornella, Spain, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Quique Garcia

Real Madrid needed just 15 minutes to build up an insurmoutable lead over Espanyol in the capital squad's 4-2 win at the latter's RCDE Stadium on back-to-back early tallies by Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, then another goal by Benzema just before the first half ended and finally yet another by Gareth Bale in the second period.

Benzema scored his pair of tallies during a rollicking first half and the win moved a short-handed Real Madrid - after Raphael Varane was expelled in the 72nd minute - into third place with 39 points in the La Liga rankings, still a good ways in back of Barcelona on top with 46 points and Atletico Madrid with 44.