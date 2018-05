Photograph showing Real Madrid celebrating after its EuroLeague victory against Fenerbahce at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Photograph showing Real Madrid's Luka Doncic receiving the trophy to the best player after the team's EuroLeague victory against Fenerbahce at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Real Madrid won its 10th EuroLeague cup, defeating Turkey's Fenerbahce 85-80 at the Stark Arena in Belgrade.

Three-pointers were key to the Spanish team's victory, with Fabien Causeur and Rudy Fernandez tying the match up at 15 points 1:40 minutes before the first quarter ended, after which Sergio Llull and Anthony Randolph netted two more threes, setting the score at 21-17.