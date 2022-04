Real Madrid defender Nacho tries to score against Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera during a Matchday 33 contest on 20 April 2022 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain. Real Madrid won 3-1. EFE/Jesus Diges.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos jumps over an Osasuna defender during a Matchday 33 contest at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on 20 April 2022. Real Madrid won 3-1. EFE/Jesus Diges.

Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic (center-left) attempts to score on a header during Matchday 33 LaLiga action versus Granada at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on 20 April 2022. The game ended in a scoreless draw. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vázquez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal in a 3-1 victory over Osasuna in Matchday 33 action on 20 April 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. EFE / Jesus Diges.

Real Madrid moved closer to what would be a record-extending 35th LaLiga title with a 3-1 road win Wednesday over Osasuna, while defending champion Atletico Madrid stumbled to a scoreless draw against Granada.

The Blancos cruised to victory in Matchday 33 action despite squandering two penalty opportunities in the second half, with Karim Benzema being denied on both occasions by keeper Sergio Herrera.