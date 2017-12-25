Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos (C) lifts the trophy as his teammates celebrate after the FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Gremio Porto Alegre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Real Madrid is set to finish 2017 in the top spot of the club table established by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.

The rankings are based on results over the last five years.