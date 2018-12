Real Madrid's players pose for a photo during a team's training session at Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

General view of a Real Madrid's training session at Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's Brazilian Vinicius Jr (R) and his teammate Marcos Llorente (L) during a team's training session at Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid on Monday finished 2018 with a special training session at the club's sports city in Valdebebas cheered on by fans and supporters.

The 2018 UEFA Champions League and 2018 FIFA Club World Cup champions sailed through the last practice of the year at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, a change from the traditional arenas (1 and 2).