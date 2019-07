Members of the Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid teams fight during the second half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Eden Hazard (C) of Real Madrid in action against Stefan Savic (L) and Kieran Trippier (R) of Atletico Madrid during the first half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid takes the field during the second half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Real Madrid wrapped up its preseason tour in Canada and the United States in the worst possible way as it lost 7-3 to Atletico Madrid.

It was Spanish side’s second defeat in the tour, as it also lost to Bayern Munich 3-1 in the opening match, before beating Arsenal in a penalty shootout 3-2.