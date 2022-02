Atletico Madrid players celebrate a goal against Celta during the LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 26 February 2022. EFE/Mariscal.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Renan Lodi (R) scores against Celta during the LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 26 February 2022. EFE/Mariscal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (in green) pokes the ball away from Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo (L in white) during the LaLiga match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 26 February 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (L) in action against Rayo Vallecano's Isi during the LaLiga match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 26 February 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid nipped Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Saturday and are 9 points clear at the top of LaLiga, while defending champions Atletico Madrid beat Celta 2-0 to break into the top four.

The feisty Rayo side gave the Blancos all they could handle and only the heroics of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois kept the game scoreless until Karim Benzema's winner in the 83rd minute.