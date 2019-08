Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (C) controls the ball in the middle of his teammates Marcelo Vieira (R), Karim Benzema (3-R), among others, during a team's training session at club's sport complex in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain, 16 August 2019. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid will take on its first test of the season without Eden Hazard of Belgium who sustained a last-minute injury that will sideline him against Celta Vigo, both teams’ 2019/2020 La Liga opener.

The La Liga title seems to be at the top of the to-do list for a renewed Madrid, while Celta seeks to return to Europe.