Fans of Real Madrid celebrate in the Plaza de Cibeles after their team won the Champions League final against Liverpool 3-1, in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2018. The match was held in the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Fans of Real Madrid celebrate in the Plaza de Cibeles after their team won the Champions League final against Liverpool 3-1, in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2018. The match was held in the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Fans of Real Madrid celebrate in the Plaza de Cibeles after their team won the Champions League final against Liverpool 3-1, in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2018. The match was held in the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Fans of Real Madrid celebrate in the Plaza de Cibeles after their team won the Champions League final against Liverpool 3-1, in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2018. The match was held in the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Celebrations of the Champions League final win by Real Madrid Saturday, held at the iconic Cibeles fountain in the Spanish capital, went off peacefully with only 38 people sustaining mostly minor injuries.

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals, mainly for falls, fainting and alcohol poisoning after being treated by the Civil Protection squad SAMUR.