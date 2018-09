Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui leads his team's training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Dominican forward Mariano Diaz Mejia (front) and French defender Raphael Varanne take part in a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's players Welsh Gareth Bale (L), Dominican Mariano Diaz Mejia (2L), French Raphael Varane (rear), Brazilian Marcelo (R) and Vinicius Jr (C), and French Benzema (2R) take part in a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) performs during his team's training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid held its final training session Tuesday on the eve of the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla, but without midfielder Isco Alarcon and defender Dani Carvajal.

The two Spain internationals were absent from training, as Isco was set for surgery after an appendicitis diagnosis while Carvajal practiced separately due to muscle discomfort, and both are expected to miss Wednesday's game.