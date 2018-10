Real Madrid players Marcelo Vieira (2L), Vinicius Jr (C) and Casemiro (R) and Karim Benzema (2R) attend a training session in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid players warm up during a training session in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid gears up for La Liga game vs Levante without Carvajal

Real Madrid completed on Friday a final practice before the White's upcoming home La Liga clash against Levante.

Real's Spanish right back Dani Carvajal did not attend the training session, continuing with his recovery program from a calf injury sustained at the Whites' 1-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow.