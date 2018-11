Former Frankfurt and current Real madrid player Jesus Vallejo in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Darmstadt 98 in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/HASAN BRATIC

Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola reacts after the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Real Madrid in Plzen, Czech Republic, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Real Madrid held a training session Thursday, preparing for its upcoming La Liga match against Valencia.

Spanish defenders Sergio Reguilon, Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo seemed to have got past their injuries as they took part in the practice, led by head coach Santiago Solari.