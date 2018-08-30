From left Real Madrid's players Marcelo, Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid held its third training session of the week on Thursday, gearing up for their La Liga clash against Leganes.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui led the session with several Real Madrid Castilla second-tier players joining the first team.