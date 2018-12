Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas (C), Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr (2R), Brazilian players Marcelo (3R) and Casemiro (2L), Croatian Luka Modric, and French Raphael Varane (R), during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid held a training session Friday, wrapping up preparations for the club's final La Liga game of the year against Rayo Vallecano.

The Argentine head coach Santiago Solari led the practice with the available first team players including midfielders Luka Modric of Croatia and Isco Alarcon of Spain as well as Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, among others.