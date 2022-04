Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco (R) tries to evade Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo during a LaLiga match in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on 9 April 2022. EFE/Cati Cladera

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (C) battles Vedat Muriqi (L) and Take Kubo of Mallorca during a LaLiga match in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on 9 April 2022. EFE/Cati Cladera

Mallorca players celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on 9 April 2022. EFE/Cati Cladera

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (L) battles Getafe's Djene Dakoman during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in 9 April 2022. EFE/Djene Dakoman

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro heads the ball into the Getafe goal during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 April 2022 EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid's Casemiro celebrates with teammates after scoring against Getafe during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 April 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 Saturday to extend their lead atop LaLiga to 12 points, while defending champions Atletico Madrid put their hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy by losing away to lowly Mallorca.

The Blancos improved to 72 points and can effectively clinch the title next week with a win over second-place Sevilla. While Atleti remain fourth, they are just a point better than Real Betis.