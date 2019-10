Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic (No. 18) scores a goal against Leganes during a LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Oct. 30. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (R) in action against Leganes defender Rodrigo Tarin during a LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Oct. 30. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid to give the side a 1-0 lead over Leganes in a LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Oct. 30.. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid cruised to a 5-0 victory here Wednesday over last-place Leganes and moved up to second in LaLiga with 21 points, one less than leaders Barcelona, and one more than Granada, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

More importantly, Real Madrid can take satisfaction from having delivered their first complete, drama-free performance of the 2019-2020 campaign.