Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) in action against CSKA Moscow during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Real Madrid at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas returned to group training on Sunday, exercising normally and doing field work after having been out for nearly two weeks for medical treatment.

The Costa Rica international underwent stem cell treatment to strengthen cartilage in his knee joint on Nov. 12, and missed Madrid's 3-0 La Liga loss to Eibar on Saturday.