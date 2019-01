Real Madrid players Karim Benzema (L) and Luka Modric (R) perform during their team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos performs during his team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid players attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid went through a training session Wednesday, a day ahead of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal first leg match against Girona.

Defender Sergio Ramos, midfielders Fransico "Isco" Alarcon, Casemiro and Luka Modric, as well as forward Vinicius Junior took part in the practice led by Argentine coach Santiago Solari, as documented by an efe-epa photographer.