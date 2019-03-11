Real Madrid on Sunday came back from an early deficit to trounce Valladolid on the road in a La Liga match that was a good bit tougher for the capital squad than the 4-1 score would seem to indicate.
The home team dominated the match during most of the first half, keeping Madrid off-balance with numerous attempts and finally getting on the board first - thanks to Anuar Tuhami - in the 29th minute, although Ruben Alcaraz had missed a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Sergi Guardiola had two goals disallowed.