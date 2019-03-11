Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (L) controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 10 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Nacho Gallego

Real Valladolid players react after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 10 March 2019. The referee canceled the goal after checking the VAR. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Requejo

Real Madrid on Sunday came back from an early deficit to trounce Valladolid on the road in a La Liga match that was a good bit tougher for the capital squad than the 4-1 score would seem to indicate.

The home team dominated the match during most of the first half, keeping Madrid off-balance with numerous attempts and finally getting on the board first - thanks to Anuar Tuhami - in the 29th minute, although Ruben Alcaraz had missed a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Sergi Guardiola had two goals disallowed.