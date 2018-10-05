Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui looks at his players during a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (R) and Sergio Ramos (L) during a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (R) during a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (C), Karim Benzema (L) and Daniel Ceballos (R) during a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid held on Friday its final training session on the eve of its La Liga game against Alaves.

The ultimate practice, led by head coach Julen Lopetegui, included 10 Castilla players along with those available from the first team.