Real Madrid CF players celebrate with the trophy of FIFA Club World Cup 2018 after winning the final match against Al Ain FC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Real Madrid heads the rankings of the UEFA club coefficients at the end of 2018, while Spain's La Liga led the UEFA association club standings released on Tuesday by soccer's governing body.

The Spanish club, winner of the last three UEFA Champions League editions, surpassed second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed Barcelona in the five-year coefficient used for the seeding.