Levante's players celebrate their victory against FC Barcelona after their La Liga soccer match at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BIEL ALINO

Leganes' players celebrate after their Copa del Rey quarterfinal second-leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

The Copa del Rey last-16 draw is shown on a screen at the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ J.P.GANDUL

Real Madrid-Leganes, Levante-Barcelona and Atletico Madrid-Girona are the marquee matchups coming out of Thursday's draw here for the Copa del Rey round of 16.

For the Blancos, the tie represents a chance to avenge their elimination last year in the quarterfinals at the hands of Leganes, as the suburban Madrid side reached the Copa del Rey semis for the first time.