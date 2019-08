Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo (R) poses, after signing his loan contract, with Mallorca's CEO Maheta Molango (L) in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, August 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RCD MALLORCA HANDOUT

Real Madrid is sending Japanese emerging talent Takefusa Kubo on a year-long loan to RCD Mallorca, the clubs said Thursday.

The move means Kubo will be able to compete in the Spanish top-flight league this season since Mallorca is one of the three newly promoted clubs to La Liga.