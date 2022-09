Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic (R) in action against Wesley Fofana of Chelsea FC during the Champions League match in Zagreb on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Dinamo Zagreb's Luka Ivanusec (R) in action against Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League match in Zagreb on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match in Paris on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action during the UEFA Champions League match in Paris on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Manchester City's Phil Foden (C) celebrates after scoring against Sevilla during the Champions League match in Seville on 6 September 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates a goal against Sevilla during the Champions League match in Seville on 6 September 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (C) in action against Celtic during the UEFA Champions League match in Glasgow on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr (L) beats Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart during the UEFA Champions League match in Glasgow on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores against FC Copenhagen during the UEFA Champions League match in Dortmund, Germany, on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Maccabi Haifa during the UEFA Champions League match in Lisbon on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

RB Salzburg's Strahinja Pavlovic (R) battles Divock Origi of AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League match in Salzburg, Austria, on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Shakhtar Donestk's Marian Shved (L) celebrates after scoring against RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League match in Leipzig, Germany, on 6 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Filip Singer

Holders Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 and Manchester City pounded Sevilla 4-0 Tuesday as the 2022-2023 Champions League group stage kicked off with eight matches.

Paris Saint-Germain hung on for a 2-1 win over Juventus, while AC Milan had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Salzburg, Chelsea fell 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk stunned RB Leipzig 4-1.