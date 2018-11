Real Madrid's Casemiro reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro sprained his right ankle over the weekend during the 4-2 La Liga win against Celta Vigo, the club announced in a statement Monday.

Casemiro was forced off the field early in Sunday's away game and underwent medical tests that revealed the extent of the injury.