Albert Celades, who stepped down recently as coach of Spain's U-21 team, joined Real Madrid on Friday as an assistant to head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Celades, who turns 43 next month, played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. With Los Blancos, he won a European Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles and a Spanish Super Cup.