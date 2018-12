Emilio Butragueno, Director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, speaks during the Real Madrid China Summit event in Beijing, China, Oct. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Real Madrid's director of institutional relations on Monday praised the Netherlands' AFC Ajax ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League knockout face-off between the two teams in the last 16 round.

Defending champion Real Madrid has been paired with Ajax to play the first leg of the last-16 round on Feb. 13, according to the draw conducted earlier Monday at the continental governing body in the Swiss city of Nyon.