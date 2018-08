Olympique Lyonnais forward Mariano Diaz (R) in action against Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 17, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Madrid, Aug 29 (efe-epa) Real Madrid officially confirmed on Wednesday the return to the squad of Dominican-Spanish forward Mariano Diaz, after he spent the past season at Olympique Lyonnais.

In a statement released on its official Web site, Real Madrid confirmed the deal involving Diaz, whose contract stipulates that the Spanish club has the right to bring him back after selling him to Lyon in 2017, although the French club had accepted an earlier offer from Sevilla.