Real Madrid's Luka Modric (R) celebrates after scoring against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 5 March 2022. EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) in action against Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 5 March 2022. EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid´s Eduardo Camavinga (R) in action against Näis Djouahra of Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 5 March 2022. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio (in white) celebrates after scoring against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 5 March 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid overcame an early deficit Saturday to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1 and extend their lead atop LaLiga to 8 points.

Real Madrid were still trailing with five minutes left in the first half Saturday when Eduardo Camavinga scored from 30 meters with a stupendous strike that electrified the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu.