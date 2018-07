Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui delivers a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Garden, Florida, United States, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Real Madrid prepare for pre-season friendly vs Man United in Miami

Real Madrid's players were preparing Monday for their final International Champions Cup friendly pre-season match against Manchester United in Miami.

The Spanish club have welcomed back some of the stars who featured at the World Cup in Russia, including Spain internationals Isco, Dani Carvajal and Nacho, although captain Sergio Ramos remained on holiday.