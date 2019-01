Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the third goal against CD Leganes during the Spanish Copa del Rey round-16 first-leg soccer match held at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (L) and French striker Karim Benzema share a light moment during a training session of the team at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's head coach, Santiago Soloari (top, C), stands next to his new midfielder Brahim Diaz (L) as he supervises his players during a training session of the team at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid on Saturday held a training session at its Valdebebas sports ground, from which Brazil young forward Vinicius Jr. was absent due to flu.

Madrid is set to travel to Real Betis for its La Liga matchday 19 contest to be held at Benito Villamarín stadium on Sunday night.