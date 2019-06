Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez speaks during the presentation of the club's new soccer player, Luka Jovic of Serbia, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic (L) poses with the club's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Serbia striker Luka Jovic was officially presented as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu facilities, after passing the relevant medical check on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Jovic briefly made his first statements as a Madrid player, expressing his genuine happiness to be signing for the Spanish powerhouse.