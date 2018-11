President of Real Madrid FC, Florentino Perez, is seen during the event held to award members with 25, 50 and 60 years of membership at the IFEMA Trade Fair Center in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Saturday praised the club's basketball team coached by Pablo Laso, highlighting their successes in recent years during a speech at an award ceremony for longtime club members.

Perez detailed that the team had claimed a 10th EuroLeague title in 2018, as well as a 34th Spanish League trophy and a 27th Spanish Super Cup title this season.