Gareth Bale trains with the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Thursday, Aug. 2, at Barry University in Miami. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Real Madrid's Isco Alarcon (L) and Toni Kroos participate in a training session at Barry University, in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Aug. 2. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

The club president was on hand Thursday as Real Madrid trained at Miami's Barry University for their upcoming preseason friendly against Juventus.

Florentino Perez ventured onto the practice field to greet coach Julen Lopetegui and the players, led by team captain Sergio Ramos, as they prepared for Saturday's match in Landover, Maryland.